McLaren's Civil War: Can Piastri's Consistency Overcome Norris's Raw Pace in the Title Fight?

The 2025 F1 season has been intense thus far, and it seems to be heading towards a climax as an unexpected force seems to be ahead of everyone else. Of course, this is none other than McLaren, with two of their top drivers engaging in some healthy yet intense competition to claim the championship.

As it stands, Oscar Piastri holds six wins while Lando Norris is sitting on four wins, meaning Piastri has a significantly higher point score. Recently, Norris shared his thoughts on this ongoing battle, with the F1 driver alluding to who he thinks might come out victorious. Simply put, Norris expressed that the title would go to whoever made the fewest mistakes, which was a bold statement on his part.

Following their most recent race (3 August 2025), Norris seemed to have put money behind his words, closing the 16-point gap between himself and Piastri. While the gap is still nine points wide, it is a testament to Norris's skill set despite admittedly being the driver who makes a lot of mistakes.

After falling back to fifth place, Norris switched to a bolder strategy, risking only one stop and focusing his attention solely on Piastri. While this is not necessarily a game-changer, ending off with a smaller deficit is enough for Norris to make Piastri feel the heat. This bold move may have been fuelled by Norris's reflection on the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, where the driver reflected on what he could have done differently to secure a win. For one, Norris mentioned how his pit stop and lock-up ended up costing him crucial time, which he made up for in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Additionally, he admitted to not having the best start on his first two corners in the previous race, alongside incorrect battery settings.

It was easy to see that even in this most recent race, Norris still made a few bad decisions (or mistakes, if you will), such as being forced into a tight line when attempting to overtake Piastri. However, he quickly recovered by strategically giving himself a tyre offset, eventually ending up with a one-stop. There is mixed discourse amongst fans, with many praising Priastri's flawless driving and "lack of mistakes" on the track. In comparison, others have pointed out how, while Norris makes many mistakes, his speed and quick thinking under pressure could see him close this gap with ease. However, it can still be argued that Piastri's cool-as-a-cucumber driving style will see him prove Norris right, as only one of the two drivers is privy to making mistakes.

Naturally, for a driver as fierce as Norris, every lost opportunity presents an additional burden, making a defeat tougher to take. Despite this, the driver's performance has clearly evolved since the start of the season. Although Norris made a series of mistakes that he clearly regrets, which resulted in Piastri gaining momentum, he still has time to reflect and catch up. This is especially true with the upcoming F1 summer break, which Norris can dedicate to strategising.

Looking back, Norris's adjustment based on early-season mistakes can be seen in his revelation of his driving adjustment. The racer spoke of how he realised that at times, he needed to adjust his approach so he was driving at 90% or 95% instead of his standard 101%. While speed is at the core of racing, driving styles, driver mindsets, and strategies can make or break a competition. Even though Norris has expressed his regret (and has been very transparent about it), the most recent race shows his growth as a driver.

It also showcases the psychological shift that might just be exactly what he needs to catch up to Piastri, despite many seeing Norris as a flawed driver. As such, the race has now extended beyond lap times in Lando's mind, with the driver now better understanding the mental chess game he is a part of. Piastri's confidence and immovable demeanour have shown 2025 to be a consistent year for him, whereas this season has shown growth on Norris's end. Overall, the McLaren team still stands as the one to beat, with the internal conflict adding a layer of competitiveness that is currently lacking in other teams. Although Norris and Piastri are competing, they are still actively pushing one another to be better, which says a lot when you are a part of, arguably, the best F1 team in recent years.

