IndyCar champion tipped for F1 move to partner Max Verstappen

Red Bull are considering going outside of their organization – and out of F1 altogether – for Max Verstappen's next team-mate.

Their star man recently confirmed that he will be remaining with the team for the 2026 season at least, but the identity of his partner is still unclear after the struggles of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

Four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou is believed to be high on the team's list of potential candidates

A report published by US publication IndyStar claims that "sources with direct knowledge of the talks" have taken place between the two parties.

Palou – after finishing second at the Milwaukee Mile last weekend – personally denied there had been any discussion, as did his manager and representatives of his his current employers, Chip Ganassi Racing.

However, the 28-year-old's contract includes an exit clause for F1 via a buyout, which would open the door for a move should a formal offer be made.

GPFans has contacted Red Bull for comment on the rumours.

Although not a household name for F1 fans, Palou does have some experience behind the wheel of an F1 car, having previously tested for McLaren and participated in free practice for the squad at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Can Palou spark Red Bull recovery?

It promises to be an intriguing few months for Red Bull, who are still readjusting to life without team principal Christian Horner at the helm after he was dismissed from his role over this summer.

Laurent Mekies has taken on the responsibility having stepped from Racing Bulls, but the Frenchman has no shortage of problems to solve in the immediate future.

With their constructors' championship hopes already over for another year, and with Verstappen set to lose his drivers' crown to either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, the team are preparing to end their first calendar year without a title since 2020.

Their cause hasn't been helped by the performances of Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced Liam Lawson after just two races at the start of this season.

It was hoped that the Japanese racer replicate the kind of form he demonstrated at Racing Bulls over recent years, but the move has not gone according to plan.

Having picked up just seven points in 14 outings, he is facing a monumental battle to hold on to the seat next year.

Both Verstappen and Tsunoda will aim to kickstart the final stint of the 2025 season with a positive result at this weekend's Dutch GP.

