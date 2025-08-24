Lewis Hamilton urged to choose 'dignity' in Ferrari struggles

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has been steadily losing media support for his struggles at Ferrari, with another major European newspaper now telling him to 'learn to lose with dignity'.

The Brit has already lost sections of Ferrari's Italian media, with Spanish newspaper Marca now suggesting that he's beginning to lose a little media trust in Spain as well.

It's pointed out that much of the fault for his struggles lies with the SF-25, which appears less fit to challenge for wins than the SF-24 which nearly stole a constructors' title last year, but has some words for Hamilton too.

As well as telling the seven-time world champion that he must 'learn to lose with dignity', his comments at the start of the month calling himself useless and openly questioning his future are described as 'a sad way of demanding attention'.

Hamilton 'at the end of a great career'

The column starts off with an absolute drive-by on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, accusing them of 'lacking charisma' and admitting they're indebted to the 'nuclear weapon' McLaren have given them for their success this year.

"Good guys don't play rock & roll," columnist Jose Luis Ruiz writes, "and that doesn't appeal to an audience eager for thrills."

That brings things neatly to Hamilton, one of the most charismatic drivers of this or any era of the sport.

"It soon became clear that the SF-25 wasn't the right car for pursuing feats. During this adaptation period, and with the added challenge of having Leclerc at his side, a tough nut to crack, Lewis has been seen to suffer unspeakably.

But declaring himself 'useless' is a sad way of demanding that the Scuderia pay attention to him. Of course, the '44' isn't trapped in a nightmare (the current ordeal is light years away from the controversial outcome of Abu Dhabi 2021). He's at the end of a great career. He's won a lot and now he must learn to lose with dignity."

