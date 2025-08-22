Fernando Alonso title hopes boosted by rival boss admission
Fernando Alonso title hopes boosted by rival boss admission
Change your timezone:
Fernando Alonso has been handed a boost in his bid for an astonishing third F1 title, a full 20 years after last lifting the trophy.
The Spaniard debuted back in 2001 with Minardi and will be starting his 23rd season in the sport next year, having taken a couple of years off in the late 2010s, during which time he and his team of Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima won the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Alonso won his two F1 world championships back-to-back in 2005 and 2006, but he has not even claimed a single race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.
However, the now 44-year-old has enjoyed a bit of a comeback in recent years, claiming eight podiums with Aston Martin in 2023, before managing to achieve regular points finishes in 2024.
READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
During the 2025 season, Alonso endured a torrid eight-race spell to kick off the campaign without scoring a single point, but he has now scored 26 points in the last six races, and sits up in 11th in the drivers' championship.
With the help of design legend Adrian Newey, Aston Martin are hoping to contend for world championships in the future, and Mercedes team principal Wolff believes that they could be up there in 2026 due to their upcoming power unit partnership with Honda.
"I expect Ferrari to be very competitive and Honda has shown how strong it is, I expect a lot from them with Aston Martin," Wolff told Gazzetta.
"Then there's Red Bull with the new engines, there's Audi. Everyone wants to be ready and competitive, and we'll see who has worked best."
Can Aston Martin challenge for 2026 championship
2026 marks the first year of Honda and Aston Martin's partnership, after the Japanese car manufacturer ends its supply of Red Bull at the end of 2025 following seven trophy-laden seasons.
On top of this, new regulations are also sweeping into the sport which may see a shake up in the competitive order of F1, potentially allowing Aston Martin to make a jump on their competitors.
However, so far rumours are suggesting that Mercedes are the team most likely to make the biggest step forward in 2026, with it being believed that McLaren's dominance will be short-lived.
Alonso's contract currently runs until the end of the 2026 season, so it is likely he will try out the new generation of cars for a year, and then head off into the sunset on a well-earned retirement (permanently this time).
Newey, Lawrence Stroll and Aston Martin will be pulling out all the stops to give the two-time champion a car that can help him finally claim his 33rd career race victory and, if Wolff's comments are anything to go by, maybe even challenge for a third world title.
READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream
Related
Latest News
F1 braced for further expansion as team launch bid for 12th grid spot
- 11 minutes ago
Fernando Alonso title hopes boosted by rival boss admission
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Daytona start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- Today 15:00
NASCAR star reveals plan to quit Daytona race early
- Today 14:00
NASCAR confirm 2026 playoff format still in question despite major announcement
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Daytona start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 12:30
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star
- 6 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august