A stunning claim has been made regarding seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his new team, Ferrari.

Hamilton made the exciting move to Maranello ahead of the 2025 campaign, leaving Mercedes after 12 largely successful seasons that saw him win six of his seven world championships.

It has so far proven a difficult move for the F1 legend, struggling for performance in his car, particularly compared to teammate Charles Leclerc as the season has progressed.

Now, former Italian F1 driver Arturo Merzario has claimed that as many as 90% of insiders at Ferrari were not in favor of the Brit joining the team in the first place.

Hamilton not wanted by '90% of Ferrari insiders'

"I think his outburst [in Hungary] was ironic in some ways," Merzario told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"His position certainly wasn't what one would expect from a seven-time world champion. Rather, it seems to me that Lewis is feeling demolished by Ferrari.

"First and foremost, in my opinion, Hamilton's arrival in Maranello was a commercial move. 90% of Ferrari insiders disagreed, at least from what I understand."

Can Hamilton reignite his Ferrari career?

Hamilton has cut a dejected figure for much of 2025, and despite blaming the team on occasion, has accepted most of the responsibility for his own inability to get the best out of his car.

There has even been speculation that he may look to quit the squad before the year is out, while many pundits and high-profile figures within the sport have suggested that retirement may well be the best option.

Ferrari have been vocal in their support of the 105-time race winner despite his under-par performances, and believe their decision to bring him in alongside Charles Leclerc will eventually pay dividends.

Leclerc is currently one place ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' championship in fifth spot, but while the gap may only 42 points, the Monegasque has clearly had the better of his team-mate throughout the campaign, both in qualifying and on race days.

Both are enjoying some much-needed downtime during the summer break at the moment, before their attention will turn to Zandvoort for the Dutch GP next weekend.

