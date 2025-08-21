F1 team issue statement after major sponsor criticized over streamer death

Change your timezone:

Sauber have released a concise statement regarding the death of streamer Jean Pormanove, who was made famous on Kick, one of the F1 team's lead sponsors.

The Frenchman passed away following 10 days live on camera, in which he was subject to physical abuse, sleep deprivation and more.

Pormanove died live on camera, with his co-streamers who had been the perpetrators of the behaviour allegedly showing no sign of empathy towards the 46-year-old's condition.

The tragic incident happened as part of a show from a French streaming channel called Le Lokal, whose founders were detained last year after a French media publication exposed them for alleged 'live humiliation and violence for audience shares'. They were later released, and the channel was allowed to continue on Kick.

Sauber sponsors Kick, who have naming rights for the F1 team until the end of the 2025 season, are facing scrutiny from fans, fellow streamers and the French authorities.

The F1 team have now opted to release a statement on the matter. Sauber told GPFans in a statement: "We are saddened by this tragedy and trust Kick to take all necessary steps to uphold its safeguards and protect creators."

Kick's name is plastered on the side of Sauber's F1 cars

What is Sauber's full name?

Hinwil-based F1 outfit Sauber has been officially known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber since the beginning of the 2024 season, with Kick having naming rights as a major sponsor until the end of the 2025 season.

Then, the team will become Audi in 2026, and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Kick remain as a sponsor when the outfit enter that new era.

One of the streaming platform's biggest names is Drake - who is rumoured to earn around $3.4 million per stream with the company - and the Canadian superstar has offered to pay for Pormanove's funeral.

Kick themselves have also released an official statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Pormanove and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and community.

"All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.

"We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process. Additionally, we have terminated our collaboration with the former French social media agency and are undertaking a comprehensive review of our French content.

"Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick."

