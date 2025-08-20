Billionaire F1 boss reveals unusual diet

Change your timezone:

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on his unusual diet habits.

Wolff's status as a billionaire may encourage fans to think that the Austrian lives a lavish lifestyle away from the track, particularly when it comes to his food, but Wolff offered a different view into his eating habits in an interview in 2023.

During an appearance on British radio show Desert Island Discs, Wolff revealed he needs consistency in order to stay in control and to maximise his personal performance as team principal.

When asked how he avoids distractions on the road, Wolff responded: "For me it is really reducing trivial things.

"I'm wearing the same clothes, I'm eating the same food - even to the point that my assistants book the same hotel room for me every single year."

And when it came to discussing his eating and drinking habits, he added: "[I have] the same dark bread [for breakfast]. A pumpernickel with butter and some ham.

"I take half a cappuccino because I want to have another half an hour later - and then it's chicken breast with tomato salad. And I have the same for dinner also!"

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff likes to keep things simple away from the track

Wolff hopes for Mercedes 2025 improvement

Fast-forward to 2025, and the 53-year-old is enjoying time away from the track during F1's annual summer break.

His attention will soon turn to Zandvoort, however, with the Dutch Grand Prix coming up next weekend.

Mercedes - spearheaded by George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli - currently occupy third spot in the constructors' championship behind runaway leaders McLaren and Ferrari, who are just 24 points ahead.

Wolff has continued to back his drivers in public throughout the year, but question marks remain over their respective futures, with both of them due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

