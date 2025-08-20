F1 team sponsor slammed over tragic incident

Change your timezone:

Sauber F1 team's sponsor Kick have been criticised after the tragic death of Jean Pormanove aged 46.

Pormanove was violently abused online during a 10-day continuous live streaming event on the platform in which he experienced sleep deprivation, extreme violence and even the consumption of toxic products in front of live audiences.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

The Frenchman then unfortunately passed away live on streaming platform Kick, with the perpetrators of the deplorable behaviour showing no regard for the 46-year-old's wellbeing.

It was part of a French streaming channel called Le Lokal, whose founders were detained last year after a French media publication exposed them for alleged 'live humiliation and violence for audience shares', but they were released and the channel was allowed to continue on Kick.

Now, following Pormanove's death, the streaming platform have released an official statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Pormanove and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and community.

"All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.

"We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process. Additionally, we have terminated our collaboration with the former French social media agency and are undertaking a comprehensive review of our French content.

"Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick."

Kick's name is plastered on the side of Sauber's F1 cars

However, this has not satisfied authorities, with French Minister of State for Digital Affairs Clara Chappaz revealing that an investigation is being launched.

"The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are absolutely horrific," she said in a statement on social media platform X. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Jean Pormanove was humiliated and abused for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and filed a report with Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's managers to seek explanations.

"The responsibility of online platforms for the dissemination of illegal content is not optional: it is the law. Such failures can lead to the worst and have no place in France, Europe or anywhere else."

Drake offers to pay for funeral

Canadian superstar Drake is strongly affiliated with Kick, streaming on the platform and reportedly earning around $3.4 million per stream since signing a new contract with the platform.

He is arguably their biggest asset, and he and AdinRoss - another huge name on the streaming platform - have offered to cover the funeral costs of Pormanove.

Ross said in an official statement on X: "Whoever was a part of this deserves to face severe consequences."

Social media users have been strong in their condemnation of Kick since news of Pormanove's death broke, however.

"They're doing the same with Joshua Block," one user said. "Kick is a horrible site. 90% of the time when I hear a streamer has done something awful, it's been a kick streamer."

Another pointed at how Kick have been pushing the boundaries for some time: "@KickStreaming is always raising the bar. They really testing the platform to see what type of death could bring more entertainment. Incredible to witness things like this in 2025."

Another user simply exclaimed: "Bankrupt Kick", while somebody else used what is now a trending hashtag: "#deletekick."

Sauber F1's affiliation with Kick

Hinwil-based F1 outfit Sauber have been known in full as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber since the beginning of the 2024 season, with Kick having naming rights as a major sponsor until the end of the 2025 season.

Then, the team will become Audi in 2026, and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Kick remain as a sponsor when the outfit enter that new era.

One thing is looking likely, however, and that's Kick's name being emblazoned all over Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto's cars for the rest of the 2025 season, despite the criticism that the streaming platform is now getting from fans and the French government.

Sauber told GPFans in a statement: "We are saddened by this tragedy and trust KICK to take all necessary steps to uphold its safeguards and protect creators."

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related