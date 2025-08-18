F1 star follows in teammate's footsteps with 2026 announcement

Change your timezone:

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has given his fans something to look forward to next year after making an announcement on social media.

The Aussie racer — who could find himself an F1 world champion in 2026 — will host his a grandstand at next year's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Piastri is already a firm favourite in Melbourne, having been born and raised in the Victorian capital, and now some of his loyal band of home supporters will be able to get a perfect view of their hero in action at the street circuit.

In a video posted on X, the 24-year-old said: "Very cool, very special to have my own grandstand.

"It still feels weird racing at home - still feels cool racing at home - but I'm still at the level of when I was a little kid hearing the cars go round the track, let alone me being one of them.

"It'll be on the pit straight, and you should be able to see me in the garage from the grandstand so that will be really cool to see you all out in support.

"We'll throw out some merch as well, so there's some bonus goodies in there for you."

Can Piastri win a F1 race at home?

He also took the opportunity to praise those involved in putting it all together, adding: "Thanks to everyone behind the scenes that's worked on this - a lot of logistics involved.

"I can't wait to see you all there in March."

It isn't the first time a McLaren racer has received this particular honour, with Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris backed by thousands on a purpose-built Landostand at the British Grand Prix back in July.

The extra support worked wonders for the Brit, who clinched his first-ever victory on his home track, and Piastri will no doubt be hoping for similar success when he lines up on the grid in Melbourne next year.

Before then, he has a championship battle to win, with his advantage over Norris at the top of the standings down to just nine points with 10 grands prix remaining.

