There will be no NASCAR playoff run for Stewart Friesen in 2025, with the star officially now ruled out of postseason action.

The 42-year-old Friesen suffered multiple injuries in a horrific Modified wreck, which will now rule him out of the remainder of the Truck Series season.

Friesen was competing in the SuperDIRTcar King of the North race in Drummondville, Quebec, when disaster struck.

He was running wide on the track in the very early stages when he was catapulted into the air, flipping multiple times before finally coming to a stop in a flaming wreck. The race was immediately red-flagged.

Stewart Friesen injuries

Friesen was immediately hospitalized but later transferred to the New York area to allow for surgeries on his multiple injuries.

Stewart is now back home, with wife Jessica providing a medical update on his condition as she revealed: “Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup before we start the physical therapy process.

“We are thankful to the team at Albany Medical Center, especially the trauma team, for their incredible work. The procedures to reconstruct his shattered pelvis and his right leg tibia and fibula went smoothly.

“He has some extra plates, screws, rods and pins as well as a fractured C7 and fractured left hip but we are thankful to finally [be] on the other side of these injuries and on the road to recovery.”

Almost three weeks on from the horrific July 28 wreck, we now have official confirmation that Friesen's 2025 season is definitely over and he will not be able to take up the playoff spot he clinched with a June 7 win at Michigan International Speedway.

Playoff KO officially confirmed

Chris Larsen, owner of Halmar Friesen Racing, said in a statement: “I want to express how proud I am of Stewart and the team for working hard and earning a playoff spot.

“We decided to withdraw a medical waiver for Stewart as it’s become apparent Stewart cannot compete for the championship.

“Stewart is the heart and soul of the team and we can’t wait to get him back in the 52.”

Halmar Friesen still is in a championship fight, with Stewart’s replacement Kaden Honeycutt set to debut in the No. 52 Toyota today (Friday August 15) at Richmond. He is still very much in the mix for a playoff berth.

Larsen added: “Stew got us here and we’re excited to compete for the championship with Kaden Honeycutt driving and closing the deal for himself, our team and Stew.”

