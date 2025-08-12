Grizzly bears, self-reflection & beards: Daniel Ricciardo on life after F1

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo has dished the details on his life post-F1, from his brand new look to an encounter with a grizzly bear.

F1 fans were forced to say goodbye to the beloved Aussie racer in 2024, after he was axed mid-season from Racing Bulls.

While Ricciardo is yet to return to racing, the 36-year-old has kept his fans updated with his life on Instagram, sharing his various projects and trips he has taken.

For his birthday in July, Ricciardo was spotted alongside his parents at Wimbledon, sporting a fuller beard than what F1 fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Speaking during the Ray White Connect conference, Ricciardo revealed his changed outlook since leaving F1 and how his beard came to be.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now," Ricciardo said.

"This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.”

Ricciardo on life post F1

Following the announcement that Cadillac will join the F1 grid as the 11th team, a second comeback for Ricciardo appeared to be on the cards.

However, the Aussie has confirmed that he is done with the sport, with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon also ruling out having to convince a driver to join his team.

"I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus,” Riccardo continued.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

"I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

