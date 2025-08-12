close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo

Grizzly bears, self-reflection & beards: Daniel Ricciardo on life after F1

Grizzly bears, self-reflection & beards: Daniel Ricciardo on life after F1

An image of Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo has dished the details on his life post-F1, from his brand new look to an encounter with a grizzly bear.

F1 fans were forced to say goodbye to the beloved Aussie racer in 2024, after he was axed mid-season from Racing Bulls.

While Ricciardo is yet to return to racing, the 36-year-old has kept his fans updated with his life on Instagram, sharing his various projects and trips he has taken.

For his birthday in July, Ricciardo was spotted alongside his parents at Wimbledon, sporting a fuller beard than what F1 fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Speaking during the Ray White Connect conference, Ricciardo revealed his changed outlook since leaving F1 and how his beard came to be.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now," Ricciardo said.

"This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.”

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Ricciardo on life post F1

Following the announcement that Cadillac will join the F1 grid as the 11th team, a second comeback for Ricciardo appeared to be on the cards.

However, the Aussie has confirmed that he is done with the sport, with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon also ruling out having to convince a driver to join his team.

"I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus,” Riccardo continued.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

"I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related

NASCAR Daniel Ricciardo Guenther Steiner Racing Bulls
Wolff's 'intense' role in Verstappen switch unearthed
Formula 1

Wolff's 'intense' role in Verstappen switch unearthed

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton future lies in the United States
Lewis Hamilton

F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton future lies in the United States

  • Yesterday 04:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR star linked with Red Bull touted for stunning F1 switch

  • 58 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR suffer legal blow as Michael Jordan's 23XI handed big win in court

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow set for major defeat after $30billion feud

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR

NASCAR team announce new drive for 275-race Cup Series star

  • 2 hours ago
Formula 1

Grizzly bears, self-reflection & beards: Daniel Ricciardo on life after F1

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

NASCAR star confirms surgery in health update after suffering freak injury

  • Yesterday 20:51
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

Red Bull chief reveals talks with Mercedes star

  • 6 august
 NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen

  • 11 august
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x