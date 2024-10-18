Ricciardo SPOTTED at US GP following F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted splashed across Formula 1's branding at COTA for the US Grand Prix despite being dropped.
Following a disappointing performance in Singapore, it was soon revealed that Ricciardo had been axed by Visa Cash App RB in favour of Liam Lawson.
The 35-year-old's performance had declined since he re-joined the grid in 2023, failing to get out of Q1 on multiple occasions this season whilst being out-performed by his team-mate.
With the fan favourite unable to better his previous results, Yuki Tsunoda has been given the nod over the Honey Badger and has since been tipped for a Red Bull seat by Helmut Marko.
Ricciardo still represented in Texas despite axe
With what could have been one last flourish, Ricciardo set the fastest lap of the race as the chequered flag fell at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Crucially, this snatched a point away from Lando Norris, in what could prove pivotal in his fight against Max Verstappen for the world title.
While Red Bull have offered the Aussie an ambassadorial role, his replacement as a full-time driver on the grid looks to have spelled the end of his racing career in F1.
However, the popular driver is still front and center when it comes to marketing around Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for race weekend.
Decked in cowboy gear, Ricciardo can be seen surrounded by his former rivals, including Brits Norris and Lewis Hamilton, much to the delight of F1 fans.
One X user posted: "As he should be!"
Another wrote: "I will honor his career forever. I will miss his smile, I hope he visits a lot."
front and centre 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ku1vhwogf2— ell³ (@dr3xln4) October 16, 2024
