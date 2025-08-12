F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton future lies in the United States

Change your timezone:

Former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert says that Lewis Hamilton's future career lies in the United States.

Despite making the switch to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, at 40 years old, Lewis Hamilton is certainly in the latter stages of his career.

Father time catches up with everybody in the end, and it begs the question - what will Hamilton do when he hangs up the racing gloves? Well, Herbert believes he knows the answer.

Lewis Hamilton tipped for US venture

The former F1 star has suggested that a major career change could be on the horizon, pointing to his various interests and projects away from the track.

"At some stage he was looking at investing into Chelsea wasn’t he? But most of the stuff that Lewis has done in the past has been stateside," Herbert told Thunderpick.

"The music is something that has always been on his mind and maybe that's something he wants to go into. He's obviously done a little bit with the F1 movie with Brad Pitt.

"So maybe it's that type of thing he would find enjoyable. Maybe it's going down the movie line, and maybe it's going down the music line as well.

"America has always been a big thing for him so maybe there is a link there. Maybe there’s a link with a football club out there in the States. I always feel it'll very much be state-based whatever he will probably do after his career."

READ MORE: F1 pundit warns Mercedes 'embarrassing' driver over Max Verstappen pursuit

Lewis Hamilton the next Tom Brady?

A number of superstars have purchased football clubs in recent years, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham well documented, while Tom Brady has helped guide Birmingham City back into the championship.

On top of this, Hamilton's 2008 title rival Felipe Massa has joined forces with Kevin Magnussen and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic to take over French second division side Le Mans FC.

Now, Herbert has suggested that Hamilton could do something similar with Club World Cup champions Chelsea FC, despite the 40-year-old historically being a fan of their London rivals, Arsenal.

Herbert continued: "Football here is enjoying the same boom that F1 has been going through. Tom Brady at Birmingham, Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham.

"I know the Premier League has always been a big thing but it just seems, compared to anywhere else on the planet, that football there just seems to still be still growing and getting that interest from further afield.

"If he looked over here, then it would probably go back to the Chelsea link. There's something close to his heart about football."

Chelsea are currently co-owned by American businessman Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, and that deal was only finalised in 2022, meaning Hamilton would likely have to wait some time before the club comes up for sale once more.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen says former Red Bull teammate 'good choice' for Cadillac F1 project

Related