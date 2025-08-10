Lewis Hamilton's debut Ferrari season 'worse' than any other in his career

Change your timezone:

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has said his debut season at Ferrari is going worse than any other season in his career.

The Brit made the switch to the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 campaign in what was branded by many as a fairytale linkup, but so far, it has been more akin to a nightmare.

Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium through 14 grands prix with the team, languishing in sixth in the drivers' championship, 42 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc's points total has been boosted by five podium finishes, also taking his first pole position of the season last time out at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton: This is the worst season of my career

Hamilton has been downbeat in a number of media appearances of late, and was quoted this week by Gazzetta dello Sport saying: "I had no expectations, but it's going worse than any other season of mine.

"Have I lost my desire? No, no, I still love racing."

That continues a trend of gloomy comments from the Brit, including telling media at the Hungarian Grand Prix: "I'm not frustrated; I couldn't have done much more today. There's a lot going on in the background, and it's not great."

He added: "It's me, every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless (silence). The team has no problem. The car’s on pole, they probably need to change their driver.”

Hamilton and his Ferrari team will return to the track at the end of the month for the Dutch Grand Prix, after using the summer break to reset and regroup.

The Brit will certainly be hoping to see vast improvements for the remainder of the season and ahead of 2026, when new regulations offer his team another chance to provide him with a championship-worthy car.

