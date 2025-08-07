Max Verstappen knocks back comments from Red Bull chief

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has gently put down comments from Red Bull chief Helmut Marko about the team's problems at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning champion didn't go faster than eighth in any of qualifying's three sections on Saturday, putting one of the final nails in the coffin of his title defence.

But he was unable to mount any sort of comeback on Sunday afternoon, finishing the day one place worse off in ninth.

Addressing media after the race, Marko appeared confident that Verstappen's issues had already been identified, adding: "I don't expect it to happen like this again in other races."

However, his star driver was quick to contradict that assessment, admitting that he was far from convinced that his problems could be easily solved.

"That's a bit easy to say,’ he told De Telegraaf. "I was slow all weekend and we couldn't find any grip.

"Of course, we have our theories about where that came from, but I can't always elaborate on that here. I struggled particularly in the slow corners and everyone drove away from me."

Max Verstappen faces an uphill battle to retain his world drivers' title

Verstappen's attention turns to 2026

The result represented another huge blow to Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth drivers' title on the bounce.

The Dutchman now trails championship leader Piastri by 97 points, with Hungarian GP victor Norris 88 points ahead in second spot.

He now has just 10 races remaining to stage an unlikely fightback, the first of which will come at his home grand prix in Zandvoort following the summer break.

There has been much speculation over the future of Verstappen in recent months, with many predicting that he was eyeing up a departure from Red Bull at the end of this month.

However, the 65-time race winner recently confirmed he will be staying put in 2026, when the introduction of new engine regulations could prompt a changing of the guard at the top of the order.

