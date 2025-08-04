Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA stewards investigation after Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has expressed disappointment after the FIA stewards investigated him post-race at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It was a miserable outing for the Red Bull driver in Hungary, only qualifying P8 on Saturday and finishing the grand prix even worse off in P9.

On his way to that finish, Verstappen was involved in a close wheel-to-wheel battle with his former foe Lewis Hamilton, with the Red Bull star able to get past and make an audacious overtake stick as the Brit left the track in his Ferrari.

While the pair did not make visible contact, Verstappen was placed under investigation by the stewards almost immediately, but interestingly, they decided the investigation should take place post-race, with both drivers summoned to see the stewards.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the checkered flag, Verstappen was quizzed on the incident and was not best pleased with the FIA’s decision.

''I think it's disappointing that I have to go to the stewards again after the race,” he said.

“Just analyse it during the race, I don't get why we have to go. I put my nose next to his car, he's startled and goes off. So yeah. I don't know what's going on.''

Verstappen and Hamilton momentarily ignite rivalry

Any incident involving Hamilton and Verstappen is likely to garner attention after their 2021 world title rivalry, which went down to the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi and ended under controversial circumstances.

Since then, Verstappen has become a four-time world champion with both drivers sharing 11 titles between them and enjoying their status as the best drivers on the grid.

Hamilton would be inclined to disagree with that comment after the Hungarian GP weekend, where a Q2 exit stood in contrast with his team-mate’s pole position.

The 40-year-old was unable to recover into a points-paying position in the race, finishing the race in P12 as Verstappen only managed ninth, below his former team-mate Liam Lawson.

Hamilton delivered a cryptic response after his performance in Budapest, where he suggested ‘there was a lot going on in the background that wasn’t great’, as a well-needed summer break awaits the champion.

Verstappen will also be looking forward to some rest, as a fifth world title looks entirely out of his reach in 2025.

