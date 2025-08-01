F1 Results Today: Norris makes major error as SHOCK comeback launched at Hungarian GP
F1 Results Today: Norris makes major error as SHOCK comeback launched at Hungarian GP
Lando Norris' error during FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix nearly resulted in a collision, while Aston Martin demonstrated improved pace and launched a F1 comeback.
Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso enjoyed a resurgence up the order on Friday in Budapest, finishing the session P4 and P5 respectively.
As FP2 came to a close Norris hurtled out of the pit lane and locked up, nearly collecting his team-mate Oscar Piastri in the process. Thankfully, the pair did not collide, but it was certainly a tense moment for the McLaren pit wall.
Meanwhile, Verstappen found himself under investigation for throwing, what appeared to be, a rag out of his car and disposing of it on track, in what could be deemed as unsafe conditions.
Both Verstappen and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also complained about the feeling in the car during FP2, with the four-time world champion comparing it to 'driving on ice'.
F1 FP2 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.624
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.291
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.399
|4
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.495
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.609
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.705
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.793
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.803
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.861
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.896
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.943
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.056
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.080
|14
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.167
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.188
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.250
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.322
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.397
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.419
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.535
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
No, but FP3 will take place tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) at 11:30am (BST) prior to qualifying at 3pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here!

