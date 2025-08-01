close global

F1 Results Today: Norris makes major error as SHOCK comeback launched at Hungarian GP

F1 Results Today: Norris makes major error as SHOCK comeback launched at Hungarian GP

Lando Norris' error during FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix nearly resulted in a collision, while Aston Martin demonstrated improved pace and launched a F1 comeback.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso enjoyed a resurgence up the order on Friday in Budapest, finishing the session P4 and P5 respectively.

As FP2 came to a close Norris hurtled out of the pit lane and locked up, nearly collecting his team-mate Oscar Piastri in the process. Thankfully, the pair did not collide, but it was certainly a tense moment for the McLaren pit wall.

Meanwhile, Verstappen found himself under investigation for throwing, what appeared to be, a rag out of his car and disposing of it on track, in what could be deemed as unsafe conditions.

Both Verstappen and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also complained about the feeling in the car during FP2, with the four-time world champion comparing it to 'driving on ice'.

F1 FP2 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.624
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.291
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.399
4Lance StrollAston Martin+0.495
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.609
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.705
7George RussellMercedes+0.793
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.803
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.861
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.896
11Oliver BearmanHaas+0.943
12Nico HulkenbergHaas+1.056
13Esteban OconHaas+1.080
14Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.167
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.188
16Carlos SainzWilliams+1.250
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.322
18Alex AlbonWilliams+1.397
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.419
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.535

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, but FP3 will take place tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) at 11:30am (BST) prior to qualifying at 3pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here!

