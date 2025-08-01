F1 Practice Today: Hungarian GP start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 Formula 1 season hits the Hungaroring Circuit on Friday, August 1, for first and second practice ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

This weekend's F1 action follows on from the sprint weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, where Red Bull star Max Verstappen was victorious on Sunday, and McLaren star Oscar Piastri won the race on Saturday.

Piastri heads to Budapest leading the drivers' standings ahead of teammate Lando Norris, with the Brit trailing the Aussie by 16 points at this stage. Reigning champion Max Verstappen currently sits third, but trails Piastri by 81 points.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the championship battle looks come the end of this weekend's action, and with that said, here's how you can watch the first day and a half of it, and when, this weekend.

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix practice times

FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday, August 1, at 1:30 pm local time (CEST), meaning a start time of 7:30 am (ET) in the United States. Later in the day, FP2 will follow at 11 am (ET), which is 4 pm local (CEST).

Saturday's FP3 session will then get underway at 6:30 am (ET) on Saturday, August 2, which will be 12:30 pm (CEST) local time in Hungary.

Please find the start times for each session converted to your time zone below.

What time is F1 practice today?

Free Practice 1 - Friday, August 1

Location (Time Zone) Session Start Time Local Time (CEST) 1:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 7:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 6:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 5:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 4:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 9:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 9:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 7:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 5:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 1:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 8:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 1:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 2:30 PM Beijing, China (CST) 7:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 5:00 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 8:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 7:30 PM

Free Practice 2 - Friday, August 1

Location (Time Zone) Session Start Time Local Time (CEST) 5:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 11:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 10:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 9:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1:00 AM (Saturday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Saturday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 11:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 9:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 5:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (Saturday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6:00 PM Beijing, China (CST) 11:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11:00 PM

Free Practice 3 - Saturday, August 2

Location (Time Zone) Session Start Time Local Time (CEST) 12:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 6:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 5:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 4:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 3:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 8:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 8:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 4:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 12:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 7:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 12:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 1:30 PM Beijing, China (CST) 6:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 4:00 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 7:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 6:30 PM

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

In the United States, all three practice sessions from this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN U.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

