Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Belgium, 2025

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen left red-faced as SURPRISE star schools champion at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen was left red faced at the Hungarian Grand Prix when F1 rookie Isack Hadjar beat him in FP1.

The French driver finished in P4 and ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen instead struggling with Red Bull in P9.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was last of all the Red Bull drivers in FP1 and languished in P17, with Liam Lawson ahead in P14.

There were also a couple of driver changes on the grid for FP1, with Felipe Drugovich replacing an injured Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin reported an issue with his back.

Sauber also changed their lineup for FP1, where Paul Aron jumped into Nico Hulkenberg's car as part of F1's rookie rule, with the Estonian on loan from Alpine.

However, Aron endured a premature end to his second F1 session, when a technical issue forced him to stop out on track and a virtual safety car was deployed.

F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.052secs
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.019
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.217
4Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.629
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.682
6Oliver BearmanHaas+0.826
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.828
8George RussellMercedes+0.873
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.888
10Lance StrollAston Martin+0.906
11Alex AlbonWilliams+0.932
12Esteban OconHaas+0.952
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.071
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.132
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.143
16Felipe DrugovichAston Martin+1.217
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.341
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.412
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.600
20Paul AronKick Sauber+3.736

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 4:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here!

F1 Standings

