F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen left red-faced as SURPRISE star schools champion at Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen was left red faced at the Hungarian Grand Prix when F1 rookie Isack Hadjar beat him in FP1.
The French driver finished in P4 and ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen instead struggling with Red Bull in P9.
Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was last of all the Red Bull drivers in FP1 and languished in P17, with Liam Lawson ahead in P14.
There were also a couple of driver changes on the grid for FP1, with Felipe Drugovich replacing an injured Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin reported an issue with his back.
Sauber also changed their lineup for FP1, where Paul Aron jumped into Nico Hulkenberg's car as part of F1's rookie rule, with the Estonian on loan from Alpine.
However, Aron endured a premature end to his second F1 session, when a technical issue forced him to stop out on track and a virtual safety car was deployed.
F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.052secs
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.019
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.217
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.629
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.682
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.826
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.828
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.873
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.888
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.906
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.932
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.952
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.071
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.132
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.143
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|+1.217
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.341
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.412
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.600
|20
|Paul Aron
|Kick Sauber
|+3.736
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 4:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here!
