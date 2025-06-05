Aston Martin give driver health update with multi-race absence possible

Aston Martin have provided an update on the health of driver Lance Stroll, in the aftermath of his late withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix.

The team cited hand and wrist pain for Stroll's exit from the race weekend after qualifying, linking it to the cycling accident which saw him fracture both wrists in pre-season in 2023.

Aston Martin had to race with one car in Barcelona, and it is still unknown whether Stroll will be fit to race at his home grand prix in Canada in over a week’s time.

An Aston Martin spokesperson confirmed to GPFans that Stroll had undergone an operation on his wrist, but was unable to comment further if he is able to compete in Montreal.

Krack issues update on Stroll’s condition

Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack has provided an additional update on Stroll’s condition, and whether they were aware that the injury from the cycling accident continued to plague him.

“As it has been known already, the whole thing started in 2023. If you guys remember, there were injuries, and over the last weeks there was the mention of pain,” Krack said to the media after the Spanish Grand Prix.

“You do not ask the driver every five minutes, ‘Do you have pain or not?’ You have a chat here with the physio, or here a chat, and you understand that there are some small issues.

“We have seen it with Lance in 2023, when he fought his way back, they [the drivers] want to drive, they do not want to be out. Very often I think they drive with probably more pain than they would even admit, to be able to drive, because this is what they love to do.

“Over the last weeks, there was a mention here and there, but you are never aware how much it is, and over the weekend, I think it was just getting too much.

“I think at the end of the day, on Saturday after qualifying, Lance and his team decided it was better to go and check, go and check again, and the recommendation was better not to race.”

Krack was unable to provide any further insight into whether Stroll would be fit enough to race at the Canadian GP, and revealed the driver would undergo more tests in the coming days.

“We will have to see what the next days are bringing. I understand that there will be more tests, more checks going on over the next days, and we will know more in the coming days,” he added.

“At the moment, it’s really difficult to tell you how it’s going to go, and what is going to happen in the next days, but we will find out.”

If Stroll is unable to race in Canada, Aston Martin have two reserve drivers to choose from in Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, with the Brazilian driver making it known publicly he is available for F1 despite the grand prix clashing with the 24 Hours of Le Mans - a race both drivers are scheduled to compete in.

