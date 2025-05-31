F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate dismal session ahead of key qualifying

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend is approaching its critical stages after Saturday morning's final practice session.

Fans and pundits alike had pinned a lot of hopes for a competitive weekend on the FIA's new technical directive restricting the flexibility of front wings, but a processional FP3 appeared to put paid to that optimism.

However, with the caveat that it's 'only' practice thus far, the new regulation seems to have done very little to change up the haves and have nots at the top of the order.

Oscar Piastri set the fastest time of the session on the fast-degrading soft tyres, putting half a second into team-mate Lando Norris thanks to some porpoising issues and a full second into Max Verstappen.

Those gaps may or may not be representative, with Verstappen in particular showing pace on a pair of scrubbed tyres at the end of the session which hinted that he's closer to Piastri than the outlandish gap on the timing sheets. That being said, the front row seems like McLaren's to lose.

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025

