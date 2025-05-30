F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1's hectic triple-header comes to a conclusion this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix saw Lando Norris close the gap on team-mate and primary title challenger Oscar Piastri to just three points with victory around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Max Verstappen remains in the hunt for the title in third and just 25 points behind Piastri, as the Spanish GP weekend could represent a turning point in the championship.

The FIA will introduce stricter measures on flexible front wings - long thought to by why McLaren have such an advantage - with teams bringing upgrades to tackle the new technical directive.

Will McLaren be able to hold onto their lead in Barcelona? Or will Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all benefit from the rule change.

Before the order can be decided however, there will be three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday where the teams can acclimatise to their new updates.

F1 Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) ahead of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix gets underway at 1:30 pm local time (CEST) on Friday, whilst FP2 is scheduled to take place at 5 pm (CEST).

In the United States, this means that FP1 will kick off at 7:30 am (ET), whilst FP2 will begin at 11am (ET).

Then, on Saturday, FP3 kicks off at 12:30 pm local time (CEST), meaning a start time of 6:30 am (ET).

For a full breakdown of the session start times, please see below.

F1 Today: Spanish Grand Prix FP1 start times

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 1:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 7:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 6:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 5:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 4:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 9:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 9:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 7:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 5:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 3:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 8:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 1:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 2:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 5:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 8:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 7:30 PM

F1 Today: Spanish Grand Prix FP2 start times

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 5:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 11:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 10:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 9:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1:00 AM (Saturday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Saturday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 11:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 7:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (Saturday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 6:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11:00 PM

F1 Today: Spanish Grand Prix FP3 start times

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 12:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 6:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 5:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 4:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 3:30 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 8:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 8:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 4:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CEST) 2:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 7:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 12:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 1:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 4:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 7:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 6:30 PM

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

ESPN are the current F1 rights holders in the United States, therefore, all action from this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN.

FP1 will be broadcast live on ESPN2 on Friday, whilst FP2 will be broadcast on ESPN3. Both sessions will also be live on ESPNDeportes in Spanish.

Elsewhere, on Saturday, FP3 will be shown live on ESPN2 and ESPNDeportes.

Session Date Channel (English) Channel (Spanish) FP1 Friday, May 30 ESPN2 ESPNDeportes FP2 Friday, May 30 ESPN3 ESPNDeportes FP3 Saturday, May 31 ESPN2 ESPNDeportes

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Spain the Spanish Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on Mediaset for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

