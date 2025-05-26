IndyCar announce bombshell penalty statement as three cars FAIL Indy 500 post-race inspection

IndyCar has dropped a bombshell statement confirming multiple penalties after three cars failed post-race inspection at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 took place on Sunday and was won by Chip Ganassi Racing star and three-time champion Alex Palou after a late battle with Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson.

However, Ericsson's No. 28 car is one of three vehicles deemed to have been illegal post-race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with his team-mate Kyle Kirkwood and the No. 28 also failing post-race technical inspection. Elsewhere, a third driver was also affected, with Callum Ilott's No. 90 PREMA also failing post-race tech.

Ericsson finished second on the road in Sunday's race, with Kirkwood sixth and Ilott 12th. Now, however, all three cars have been moved to the rear of the Indy 500 field, as per IndyCar's statement, with the three cars being re-ordered based on their unofficial finishing positions. Ericsson will now be classified as 31st, Kirwood 32nd and Ilott 33rd.

In the case of the Andretti cars, IndyCar said: "During post-race inspection of car Nos. 27 and 28, INDYCAR discovered modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts. According to the INDYCAR rulebook, EMS covers must be used as supplied. Additionally, these modifications provided the capability of enhanced aerodynamic efficiency to both cars."

In relation to the PREMA car of Ilott, IndyCar added: "During INDYCAR’s routine inspection of the front wing assembly of PREMA Racing entry No. 90, the car failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification."

IndyCar confirm major punishments

On top of losing their finishing positions and essentially being disqualified from the race, all three cars have been hit with further punishments, too.

Each of the Nos. 27, 28, and 90 teams have been slammed with a $100,000 fine, whilst the team/competition managers for the three respective entries have also been suspended for one race, which will be served at the next race in Detroit.

This is the second time in over a week that cars have failed technical inspections at the Indy 500.

Last weekend, Team Penske was embroiled in a 'cheating' scandal during qualifying when the cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power did not pass pre-qualifying tech.

Neither of the entries were allowed to take part in 'Top 12' qualifying as a result, and eventually, IndyCar sent both cars to the back of the field for the race on Sunday.

