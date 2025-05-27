F1 insider 'confident' over Daniel Ricciardo return decision

A Formula 1 paddock insider has delivered a confident verdict on whether Daniel Ricciardo will return to the sport with Cadillac.

The F1-fan favourite was last seen racing at the 2024 Singapore GP, where Ricciardo was dropped from the team in favour of youngster Liam Lawson.

Not all hope was lost however, when it was officially announced in March that from 2026 the grid would be welcoming an 11th team to the paddock, who were suddenly looking for experienced drivers to race under the Cadillac name.

Many got their hopes up that this could provide Ricciardo with the chance to return to F1, despite the 35-year-old himself using his rare interactions with fans since leaving the grid to confirm he was 'done' with the sport.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans at last weekend's Monaco GP, popular paddock photographer Kym Illman has now revealed his defiant verdict on Ricciardo's future.

When asked whether fans could expect to see Danny Ric back next year, Illman stated: "No. Not going to fit, absolutely not. "

Illman implied he has sources within the paddock who would know for sure, adding: "I know stuff, he won't be back."

"I think others have reported it, but I feel confident he won't be back" he concluded.

Who will race for Cadillac F1 in 2026?

So, if Illman is to be believed and Ricciardo really has called it quits on his time in F1, who are the drivers reportedly being weighed up as options for Cadillac's first driver duo?

Well, naturally the pool of potentials largely consists of stars who are currently in a reserve driver role after failing to secure a full-time drive for 2025.

Sauber F1 Team will also undergo major changes next season as they transform into Audi, and in preparation for the change, they signed a completely new driver duo this year, leaving Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu without a seat.

Zhou signed with Ferrari in the reserve driver role for this year, and Bottas returned to his former Mercedes team to represent the Silver Arrows on social media whilst also taking up the job of test and reserve driver.

Both stars have been reported to be firmly on Cadillac's radar, as is American IndyCar driver Colton Herta, along with former F1 racer Mick Schumacher after the star was spotted at this year's Miami GP where Cadillac officially launched their look for 2026.

The name who has seemingly got the closest to securing a deal however is another of Red Bull's former talents, Sergio Perez.

Like Ricciardo, Perez fell victim to the brutal nature of being an underperforming driver among Red Bull's ranks and was replaced for 2025.

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend earlier month, the Mexican racer was reported to be in talks with the American team over a three-year contract.

Since the first American race of the 2025 campaign however, there has been no official announcement over Cadillac's driver decisions, with Ricciardo nor any of the aforementioned stars ruled out officially just yet.

