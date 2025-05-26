close global

F1 2025 Standings: McLaren dominate rivals as Norris closes gap to Piastri after Monaco Grand Prix

Following Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, the latest edition of the drivers' and constructors' standings are in, and it's great news for McLaren.

Following Lando Norris' win around the streets of Monte Carlo, and Oscar Piastri's third-place finish, the papaya team now have more than double the points of their closest rivals, Mercedes, in the constructors' championship.

McLaren now have 319, for example, whilst Mercedes have just 147. Elsewhere, Red Bull and Ferrari sit third and fourth in the constructors' standings, with 143 and 142 points, respectively.

McLaren's dominance is also clear to see in the drivers' championship, with Piastri and Norris continuing to occupy the top two spots after Monaco, with now just three points separating the pair.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen sits third, although he is still well in the championship fight, being just 25 points behind the championship leader.

With that said, let's get into both standings in full below!

F1 2025 drivers' standings after Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Pts
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren161
2Lando NorrisMcLaren158
3Max VerstappenRed Bull136
4George RussellMercedes99
5Charles LeclercFerrari79
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari63
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes48
8Alex AlbonWilliams42
9Esteban OconHaas20
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls15
11Lance StrollAston Martin14
12Carlos SainzWilliams12
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull10
14Pierre GaslyAlpine7
15Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber6
16Oliver BearmanHaas6
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls4
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
19Jack DoohanAlpine0
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber0

F1 2025 constructors' standings after Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Team Points
1McLaren319
2Mercedes147
3Red Bull143
4Ferrari142
5Williams54
6Haas26
7Racing Bulls22
8Aston Martin14
9Alpine7
10Sauber6

