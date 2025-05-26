F1 2025 Standings: McLaren dominate rivals as Norris closes gap to Piastri after Monaco Grand Prix
Following Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, the latest edition of the drivers' and constructors' standings are in, and it's great news for McLaren.
Following Lando Norris' win around the streets of Monte Carlo, and Oscar Piastri's third-place finish, the papaya team now have more than double the points of their closest rivals, Mercedes, in the constructors' championship.
McLaren now have 319, for example, whilst Mercedes have just 147. Elsewhere, Red Bull and Ferrari sit third and fourth in the constructors' standings, with 143 and 142 points, respectively.
McLaren's dominance is also clear to see in the drivers' championship, with Piastri and Norris continuing to occupy the top two spots after Monaco, with now just three points separating the pair.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen sits third, although he is still well in the championship fight, being just 25 points behind the championship leader.
With that said, let's get into both standings in full below!
F1 2025 drivers' standings after Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|161
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|158
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|136
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|99
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|79
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|63
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|48
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|42
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|20
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|15
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|14
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|12
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|10
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|7
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|6
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|6
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|4
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|0
F1 2025 constructors' standings after Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|319
|2
|Mercedes
|147
|3
|Red Bull
|143
|4
|Ferrari
|142
|5
|Williams
|54
|6
|Haas
|26
|7
|Racing Bulls
|22
|8
|Aston Martin
|14
|9
|Alpine
|7
|10
|Sauber
|6
