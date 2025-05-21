Groundbreaking F1 rule change confirmed ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Key Formula 1 figures have formalized a huge rule change which will have big implications for one of the sport's most iconic races.

Monaco has hosted an F1 race for more than 70 years and remains one of the sport's crown jewels, with this Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix - Indy 500 - Coca-Cola 600 triple-header one of the best days in motorsport.

Even the most experienced drivers have come undone at the famous street circuit over the years, with overtaking almost impossible and peril lying behind every turn.

But while there's no doubt that the nerves of those lining up on the grid at lights out will be frayed after 78 laps of tension-filled racing, the spectacle has become rather predictable for those watching on, with whoever starts on pole almost guaranteed - barring a disaster - to come out on top.

It was therefore announced prior to the 2025 campaign getting under way that the FIA intended to make a major alteration by introducing a mandatory two-stop strategy for all drivers.

And following the second meeting of the F1 Commission last month - chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 president and CEO Stefano Committee - the update to the regulations has been agreed upon.

The sport's governing body hope the new rule will help bring about more strategic variation to proceedings, with team bosses forced to rethink their approach to a race which has recently been labelled dull in some quarters.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo

Title rivals set to renew battle in Monaco

McLaren's Oscar Piastri heads into this weekend as championship leader after enjoying an excellent start to the season.

The Australian entered 2025 as an outsider to challenge defending champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Lando Norris, but he has emerged as a serious contender after winning four of the first seven races.

He currently holds a 13-point advantage over his McLaren partner, with Verstappen a further nine back following his victory at last weekend's Imola GP.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrated an emotional win at his home race in 2024, but will need to upset the odds if he is to repeat the trick having finished on the podium just once so far this year.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

Related