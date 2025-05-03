FIA confirm penalty after 'dangerous' incident at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed a penalty at the Miami Grand Prix after the stewards ruled McLaren star Lando Norris was dangerously impeded during FP1.

With only one practice session at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend, plenty of cars were constantly running throughout the afternoon session in South Florida on Friday.

However, this meant that the track was very crowded, with one very nasty incident taking place heading into the final corner.

With Norris on a fast lap, Esteban Ocon was going slow in his Haas whilst on the racing line, which is a problem in itself.

However, when Norris swerved to avoid Ocon, the Haas driver also did the same, having been given a late warning over the radio, making for an even hairier incident.

Haas hit with penalty at Miami Grand Prix

Thankfully, no crash occurred, with both drivers able to avoid each other. However, following the session, the stewards heard from the driver of Car 31 (Ocon), the driver of Car 4 (Norris), and team representatives, reviewing video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

Following that investigation, it was announced that Haas would be penalized for the incident, fined €7500, whilst Ocon himself avoided punishment, with his team deemed to be predominantly at fault.

An FIA statement read: "The driver of Car 31 stated that he had not received adequate warning of the approach of Car 4. He was being given technical instructions via team radio while making way for another car before being warned about Car 4 approaching just moments before the incident.

"The team representative confirmed that the team failed to warn the driver in time.

"However, notwithstanding the very late warning and the high-speed differential between both cars, the driver of Car 31 contributed to the situation by moving off line extremely late instead of staying on the racing line as the impeding had already happened and the late move increased the potential of a dangerous crash. Therefore a warning to the driver is issued."

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton suffers major blow as late crash brings out red flag at Miami Grand Prix

Related