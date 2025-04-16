Schumacher reveals when Max Verstappen could exit Red Bull

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested when Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull, after a difficult Bahrain Grand Prix performance.

Red Bull bosses reportedly held crisis talks after their performance in Bahrain, which saw them deliver a 6.2 second pit stop, and Verstappen revealed to Viaplay that he did not want to speak to the team after the race.

The Dutchman hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations, including at last weekend's Bahrain GP, where he struggled in both qualifying and on race day, coming home in sixth spot.

Despite being under contract until 2028, speculation is mounting that the 27-year-old is seriously mulling over his future at the team, something which Red Bull chief Helmut Marko this week admitted is a 'great concern'.

Schumacher believes that unless Red Bull make significant improvements over the coming months, Verstappen will be looking elsewhere.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 Germany, he said: "I'm pretty sure that if the upgrade to the car doesn't take effect by Imola and the new engine - I'm just talking about rumours now - doesn't run quite as well, Max Verstappen will definitely leave the team."

Red Bull face huge dilemma as Verstappen's frustrations build

It's not the first time Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff a long-time admirer of the four-time world champion.

Indeed, Verstappen was tipped as a realistic option to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows following the Brit's switch to Ferrari, before Wolff selected rookie Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell.

Aston Martin are also a potential destination for the 64-time race winner, especially now that his former Red Bull colleague, Adrian Newey, is on the books.

Verstappen - who is already on to his second team-mate of the campaign in Yuki Tsunoda - faces a huge fight to retain his title this year, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ahead of him in the standings going into this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP.

And with McLaren looking imperious in their bid to secure a second consecutive constructors' championship, there is a very strong possibility that Verstappen will end the year without any major honours.

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Related