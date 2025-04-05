Lewis Hamilton faces MORE Ferrari problems in bizarre exchange

Lewis Hamilton and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami have been caught in another bizarre radio exchange at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his new team in the opening forays of 2025, only claiming one point from his opening two full-length races of the season.

The seven-time world champion has been trying to get used to his new SF-25 car, as well as attempting to forge new relationships with key personnel at the Maranello outfit.

One such change has been with his new race engineer Adami, with much being made of the pair's testing exchanges at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Now, at the Japanese GP, Adami appeared to make a huge mistake when discussing sector times with Hamilton.

Adami suggested that Mercedes' George Russell had put in a second sector time of "27.7 seconds".

Hamilton responded, baffled: "27.7? That's 3 seconds faster," before Adami corrected himself: "Sorry 29.7, sorry 29.7, sorry about that."

Hamilton hoping for better at Japanese GP

Hamilton hit out at media at the Chinese GP for the way in which his radio exchanges with Adami were portrayed after the opening race of the season, pointing out the way in which other drivers talk to their race engineers.

The seven-time world champion has experienced teething issues with a variety of different aspects to his stunning move to the Maranello-based outfit.

A sprint race victory in China has salvaged his start to the season, and that has put him ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship, but the pair are sat down in ninth and 10th following disqualifications from the main race in Shanghai.

Hamilton and Ferrari head into the Japanese GP weekend hoping to properly get their season underway.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related