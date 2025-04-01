Alpine confirm Jack Doohan replacement for Japanese Grand Prix session

Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed that Jack Doohan is set to be replaced for a session at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

The Aussie driver will miss FP1 at the Suzuka race, with Alpine's test and reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa set to get the chance to impress in front of his home crowd.

This replacement is part of the teams' mandatory running of a rookie driver in each of their cars at least twice throughout the 2025 season, up from one per car in 2024.

Doohan will then return to his A525 for FP2 and beyond, as he attempts to score his first points in the sport following two nightmare weekends to kick off his full-time position with the Enstone outfit.

Ryo Hirakawa excited by F1 opportunity

Speaking ahead of his first outing in Alpine's 2025 machinery, Hirakawa has revealed he is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in free practice 1 this weekend," he explained.

"I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

"Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait."

Hirakawa also revealed that he has been undergoing preparations in the simulator to prepare for his drive.

"I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment," the Japanese driver added.

"Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on set up. I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support."

