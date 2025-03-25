NASCAR Today: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch
Team Penske are yet to win a Cup Series race this season, with yet another recent setback emerging after Homestead.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement
Two-time Cup Series champion is set to switch his next-gen car for a dirt vehicle after a special race announcement.
Ryan Blaney frustration revealed as Team Penske woes continue
Team Penske's struggles have left one of their star drivers suffering three consecutive DNFs.
Kyle Larson in X-rated interview after being denied Homestead victory
Kyle Larson could not hide his frustration after being denied a deserved win at Homestead on Sunday.
Bubba Wallace issues 'P****D OFF' verdict in brutally honest statement
The 23XI star narrowly missed out on the win at Homestead on Sunday.
