NASCAR insider reveals major Kyle Busch problem in brutal verdict

Kyle Busch will not make the 2025 Cup Series playoffs by pointing his way in, that is according to one NASCAR insider.

Busch is currently on a dreadful win drought having last tasted victory in the Cup Series way back in 2023, with the two-time Cup Series champion's winless run in 2024 snapping a long-held record that had seen Busch claim a victory in 19 consecutive NASCAR seasons.

Busch is also winless so far in 2025, but The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi believes the No. 8 car can win once again this campaign, claiming that he doesn't think Busch can make the playoffs without a victory.

"I think Kyle Busch still could win a race," Bianchi said on The Teardown podcast.

"We saw it at COTA for goodness sake. He was in position to win the race.

Bianchi added: "I don't think he can point his way into the playoffs. I don't think as an organization. We're going to get guys who win races and that line's going to move up."

When did Kyle Busch last win a race?

Kyle Busch last won in NASCAR earlier this season in the Truck Series at Atlanta, but his last Cup Series win came at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023.

But what is holding Busch back? Bianchi seems to have an idea and did not shy away in his somewhat brutal assessment of the two-time champion's team.

"RCR is not Joe Gibbs," he explained. "They're not a Hendrick. They're not week in and week out, regardless of the racetrack, you know they're going to be good.

"That's not who RCR is right now and so I don't feel like they can point their way in.

"But Kyle is still a good enough driver to figure out a way to win a race. He almost did it at Darlington last year. He almost did it at Atlanta. And they need to focus on that. They need to get speed into the racecars.

"If you give Kyle Busch a fast racecar I think he can go do something with it."

READ MORE: Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

Related