Kyle Larson in X-rated interview after being denied Homestead victory

One-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson could not hide his frustration in an X-rated post-race interview at Homestead this weekend.

It was a special few days for Larson in Florida, with the Hendrick Motorsports star competing in all three of the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series, attempting a sweep at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson's weekend got off to an excellent start, too, winning Friday night's Truck Series race in dramatic fashion. However, the same could not be said for Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Despite totally dominating and being 16 seconds clear of second place with just eight laps to go, a late caution changed everything.

Re-starting in overtime, Larson failed to make a strong getaway and maintain his lead, largely due to contact from Sam Mayer behind.

Kyle Larson in x-rated interview

Speaking to The CW broadcast post-race, Larson reflected on a heartbreaking outing and did not put his contact from Mayer in such polite terms: "I've lived through it a number of times here but obviously, a bummer again,"

"To have another Homestead race play out that way ... But yeah, I can't go when my rear tires are off the ground.

"I know it looks like I choked another one away but I did everything I thought I could, and the #41 just lagged back and slammed the s**t out of me."

Larson didn't let the result get him down for long, however, going on to produce a stunning drive in Sunday night's Cup race to take his first win of the 2025 season.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson shines at Homestead as Team Penske star suffers catastrophic failure

Related