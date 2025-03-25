close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has revealed that he will be taking part in a very special race this week.

The two-time Cup Series champion sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday night, teasing a huge announcement on Monday with a cryptic post.

Well, that announcement has now been made, with Busch revealing that he will be racing head-to-head with his son Brexton in the 'Battle of the Busch's' on Wednesday.

The race is set to take place at Millbridge Speedway, North Carolina, and is set to be broadcast on DirtVision.

Who is Brexton Busch?

Brexton Busch is one of Kyle Busch's two children and is a racer in his own right, making waves at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year.

Nine-year-old Brexton won the Junior Sprint Division at the event, holding back a 20-car field in the 'a-main' race to become a Golden Driller winner, with over 105 drivers having entered the Junior Sprint Division overall.

In the aftermath of that victory, Kyle Busch took to social media to celebrate his son's success.

"24 hours later, and I still couldn’t be more proud of Brexton Busch," the two-time Cup Series champion wrote.

"Biggest moment of his career and he drove a perfect race. All the hard work he and the guys put in all year paid off.

"Just a really proud dad right now."

READ MORE: Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

Related

NASCAR Kyle Busch
NASCAR Today: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

  • 2 uur geleden
Bubba Wallace issues 'P****D OFF' verdict in brutally honest statement
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace issues 'P****D OFF' verdict in brutally honest statement

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Sergio Perez back in business after F1 axe

  • 16 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 legend Fernando Alonso explains health issue after Chinese Grand Prix

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

  • Today 13:11
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton replacement Kimi Antonelli shocked by 'weird' Chinese GP verdict

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace issues 'P****D OFF' verdict in brutally honest statement

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x