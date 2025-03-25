NASCAR star Kyle Busch makes special racing announcement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has revealed that he will be taking part in a very special race this week.

The two-time Cup Series champion sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday night, teasing a huge announcement on Monday with a cryptic post.

Well, that announcement has now been made, with Busch revealing that he will be racing head-to-head with his son Brexton in the 'Battle of the Busch's' on Wednesday.

The race is set to take place at Millbridge Speedway, North Carolina, and is set to be broadcast on DirtVision.

For the FIRST TIME EVER, @brextonbusch and I will race head-to-head!🔥



Track Champ vs Rookie • Father vs Son👑



Battle of the Busch’s by @SERVPRO🍿



This Wednesday, March 26th, at Millbridge. Watch on DirtVision.📺 pic.twitter.com/sC3CBfhXZy — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 24, 2025

Who is Brexton Busch?

Brexton Busch is one of Kyle Busch's two children and is a racer in his own right, making waves at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year.

Nine-year-old Brexton won the Junior Sprint Division at the event, holding back a 20-car field in the 'a-main' race to become a Golden Driller winner, with over 105 drivers having entered the Junior Sprint Division overall.

In the aftermath of that victory, Kyle Busch took to social media to celebrate his son's success.

"24 hours later, and I still couldn’t be more proud of Brexton Busch," the two-time Cup Series champion wrote.

"Biggest moment of his career and he drove a perfect race. All the hard work he and the guys put in all year paid off.

"Just a really proud dad right now."

