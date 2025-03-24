close global

Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after an exciting race at Homestead on Sunday and it's bad news for Team Penske.

It was a difficult outing for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Joey Logano finishing 14th and Austin Cindric 19th, whilst Ryan Blaney's challenge for the win was thwarted by an engine blowout after looking dominant and leading the race for 124 of the 267 laps.

As a result, Logano and Blaney have both been demoted in the Cup Series standings, with the former falling three places from P8 to P11 and Blaney also dropping by three positions from P7 to P10. Cindric, meanwhile, stays in 21st place, neither moving up nor down.

Elsewhere in the standings, Kyle Larson was a big riser, moving up four places to second spot after his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 5 driver still trails current standings leader William Byron by 36 points, however.

Alex Bowman rounds out the top three ensuring Hendrick Motorsports dominance at the top, with Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace (P7) and Denny Hamlin (P8) both climbed four places to make the top 10 after Homestead.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Homestead

Rank Car No. Driver Team Points (Stage) Wins (Stage)
124William ByronHendrick Motorsports Chevrolet244 (70)1 (1)
25Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports Chevrolet208 (49)1 (2)
348Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports Chevrolet205 (40)0 (0)
445Tyler Reddick23XI Racing Toyota189 (42)0 (0)
520Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota186 (27)3 (1)
69Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports Chevrolet181 (36)0 (0)
723Bubba Wallace23XI Racing Toyota166 (61)0 (1)
811Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota164 (25)0 (1)
917Chris BuescherRFK Racing Ford164 (13)0 (0)
1012Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske Ford162 (69)0 (2)
1122Joey LoganoTeam Penske Ford160 (51)0 (1)
1221Josh BerryWood Brothers Racing Ford142 (25)1 (1)
1319Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota135 (8)0 (0)
141Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing Chevrolet134 (15)0 (0)
1571Michael McDowellSpire Motorsports Chevrolet134 (8)0 (0)
1660Ryan PreeceRFK Racing Ford130 (18)0 (1)
178Kyle BuschRichard Childress Racing Chevrolet130 (16)0 (0)
1842John H. NemechekLegacy Motor Club Toyota130 (2)0 (0)
1947Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports Chevrolet129 (11)0 (0)
2016AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing Chevrolet126 (20)0 (0)
212Austin CindricTeam Penske Ford121 (54)0 (1)
2299Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing Chevrolet109 (16)0 (0)
2343Erik JonesLegacy Motor Club Toyota107 (15)0 (0)
247Justin HaleySpire Motorsports Chevrolet105 (0)0 (0)
2538Zane SmithFront Row Motorsports Ford103 (0)0 (0)
2634Todd GillilandFront Row Motorsports Ford98 (14)0 (0)
2777Carson HocevarSpire Motorsports Chevrolet95 (20)0 (0)
283Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing Chevrolet95 (4)0 (0)
2910Ty DillonKaulig Racing Chevrolet95 (8)0 (0)
306Brad KeselowskiRFK Racing Ford84 (9)0 (0)
3135Riley Herbst23XI Racing Toyota83 (0)0 (0)
324Noah GragsonFront Row Motorsports Ford82 (3)0 (0)
3388Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse Racing Chevrolet77 (14)0 (0)
3454Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing Toyota68 (0)0 (0)
3541Cole CusterHaas Factory Team Ford56 (0)0 (0)
3684Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor Club Toyota34 (0)0 (0)
3751Cody WareRick Ware Racing Ford27 (0)0 (0)
3801Corey LaJoieRick Ware Racing Ford21 (5)0 (0)
3978Katherine LeggeLive Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)0 (0)
4044JJ YeleyNY Racing Team Chevrolet3 (0)0 (0)
4156Martin Truex Jr.Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)0 (0)

