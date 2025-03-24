Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after an exciting race at Homestead on Sunday and it's bad news for Team Penske.
It was a difficult outing for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Joey Logano finishing 14th and Austin Cindric 19th, whilst Ryan Blaney's challenge for the win was thwarted by an engine blowout after looking dominant and leading the race for 124 of the 267 laps.
As a result, Logano and Blaney have both been demoted in the Cup Series standings, with the former falling three places from P8 to P11 and Blaney also dropping by three positions from P7 to P10. Cindric, meanwhile, stays in 21st place, neither moving up nor down.
Elsewhere in the standings, Kyle Larson was a big riser, moving up four places to second spot after his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 5 driver still trails current standings leader William Byron by 36 points, however.
Alex Bowman rounds out the top three ensuring Hendrick Motorsports dominance at the top, with Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.
Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace (P7) and Denny Hamlin (P8) both climbed four places to make the top 10 after Homestead.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Homestead
|Rank
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Points (Stage)
|Wins (Stage)
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|244 (70)
|1 (1)
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|208 (49)
|1 (2)
|3
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|205 (40)
|0 (0)
|4
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing Toyota
|189 (42)
|0 (0)
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|186 (27)
|3 (1)
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|181 (36)
|0 (0)
|7
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing Toyota
|166 (61)
|0 (1)
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|164 (25)
|0 (1)
|9
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing Ford
|164 (13)
|0 (0)
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske Ford
|162 (69)
|0 (2)
|11
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske Ford
|160 (51)
|0 (1)
|12
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|142 (25)
|1 (1)
|13
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|135 (8)
|0 (0)
|14
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|134 (15)
|0 (0)
|15
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|134 (8)
|0 (0)
|16
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing Ford
|130 (18)
|0 (1)
|17
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|130 (16)
|0 (0)
|18
|42
|John H. Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|130 (2)
|0 (0)
|19
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|129 (11)
|0 (0)
|20
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|126 (20)
|0 (0)
|21
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske Ford
|121 (54)
|0 (1)
|22
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|109 (16)
|0 (0)
|23
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|107 (15)
|0 (0)
|24
|7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|105 (0)
|0 (0)
|25
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|103 (0)
|0 (0)
|26
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|98 (14)
|0 (0)
|27
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|95 (20)
|0 (0)
|28
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|95 (4)
|0 (0)
|29
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|95 (8)
|0 (0)
|30
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing Ford
|84 (9)
|0 (0)
|31
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing Toyota
|83 (0)
|0 (0)
|32
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|82 (3)
|0 (0)
|33
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|77 (14)
|0 (0)
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|68 (0)
|0 (0)
|35
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|56 (0)
|0 (0)
|36
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|0 (0)
|37
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|27 (0)
|0 (0)
|38
|01
|Corey LaJoie
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|21 (5)
|0 (0)
|39
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0 (0)
|40
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|3 (0)
|0 (0)
|41
|56
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0 (0)
