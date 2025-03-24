Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in after an exciting race at Homestead on Sunday and it's bad news for Team Penske.

It was a difficult outing for the team at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Joey Logano finishing 14th and Austin Cindric 19th, whilst Ryan Blaney's challenge for the win was thwarted by an engine blowout after looking dominant and leading the race for 124 of the 267 laps.

As a result, Logano and Blaney have both been demoted in the Cup Series standings, with the former falling three places from P8 to P11 and Blaney also dropping by three positions from P7 to P10. Cindric, meanwhile, stays in 21st place, neither moving up nor down.

Elsewhere in the standings, Kyle Larson was a big riser, moving up four places to second spot after his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 5 driver still trails current standings leader William Byron by 36 points, however.

Alex Bowman rounds out the top three ensuring Hendrick Motorsports dominance at the top, with Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace (P7) and Denny Hamlin (P8) both climbed four places to make the top 10 after Homestead.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Homestead

Rank Car No. Driver Team Points (Stage) Wins (Stage) 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 244 (70) 1 (1) 2 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 208 (49) 1 (2) 3 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 205 (40) 0 (0) 4 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 189 (42) 0 (0) 5 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 186 (27) 3 (1) 6 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 181 (36) 0 (0) 7 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 166 (61) 0 (1) 8 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 164 (25) 0 (1) 9 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 164 (13) 0 (0) 10 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 162 (69) 0 (2) 11 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 160 (51) 0 (1) 12 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 142 (25) 1 (1) 13 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 135 (8) 0 (0) 14 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 134 (15) 0 (0) 15 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 134 (8) 0 (0) 16 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 130 (18) 0 (1) 17 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 130 (16) 0 (0) 18 42 John H. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 130 (2) 0 (0) 19 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 129 (11) 0 (0) 20 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 126 (20) 0 (0) 21 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 121 (54) 0 (1) 22 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 109 (16) 0 (0) 23 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 107 (15) 0 (0) 24 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 105 (0) 0 (0) 25 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 103 (0) 0 (0) 26 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 98 (14) 0 (0) 27 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 95 (20) 0 (0) 28 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 95 (4) 0 (0) 29 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 95 (8) 0 (0) 30 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 84 (9) 0 (0) 31 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 83 (0) 0 (0) 32 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 82 (3) 0 (0) 33 88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 77 (14) 0 (0) 34 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 68 (0) 0 (0) 35 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 56 (0) 0 (0) 36 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 (0) 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 (0) 0 (0) 38 01 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 0 (0) 39 78 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 (0) 40 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 3 (0) 0 (0) 41 56 Martin Truex Jr. Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0 (0)

