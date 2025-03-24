Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has teased fans on social media with an elusive announcement post.

Busch had a difficult outing in the Cup Series at Homestead on Sunday, finishing 21st in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. However, post-race, he was clearly in good spirits despite the result.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Busch revealed to his 994,000 followers that big news was coming on Monday, however, no indication was given as to what it could mean, other than the time it is set to be announced.

All that the Richard Childress Racing driver revealed was that the news is set to drop in the evening, specifically at 6:51 pm.

News at 18:51 on Monday. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 23, 2025

NASCAR fans speculate over Kyle Busch announcement

Given that Busch is keeping things under wraps, NASCAR fans in the replies underneath his post were left to speculate over what the announcement could be.

Some shared concerns that the news could be regarding Busch's retirement, for example, with one X user posting: "I really hope this isn’t a retirement announcement."

Others, meanwhile, speculated that Busch could be about to join another team in the Cup Series.

"KB is announcing he is signing with 23XI," one X user posted, whilst another wrote: "Meaning that you're are done with RCR and leaving to Penske."

Some even speculated that Busch could race in the IndyCar: "Indy500 or bust!"

Only time will tell if any of the above predictions prove accurate, with the news set to drop later today.

READ MORE: NASCAR star Kyle Busch teases HUGE announcement with cryptic social media post

Related