Busch issues emotional message after AWESOME race win

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has taken to social media to issue a proud message after an awesome race victory over the weekend.

Whilst Busch went winless in 2024, he will be looking to get back to winning ways when Cup Series action kicks off again next month.

And, ahead of that, his son Brexton is showing his father how to get things done, having taken a stunning win himself in the Junior Sprint Division at the Tulsa Shootout.

Impressively, Brexton, who is just nine years old, held back a 20-car field in the 'a-main' race on Saturday to become a Golden Driller winner, with over 105 drivers entering the 'Junior Sprint Division' overall.

Kyle Busch celebrates race victory

Naturally, Kyle Busch would have been very proud of his son for achieving such a fine feat, and quickly took to social media after the race to issue a message on the matter.

"Let’s gooooo boyy💪🏻👏🏻," the NASCAR legend posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a later post, Busch added: "24 hours later, and I still couldn’t be more proud of @brextonbusch,"

"Biggest moment of his career and he drove a perfect race. All the hard work he and the guys put in all year paid off.

"Just a really proud dad right now."

A host of comments underneath the post also congratulated Brexton on his success, with some of the best tweets we could see gathered below:

One X user @Patrick83657704 wrote: "Congratulations brexton way to go young man 🎉🏆."

Elsewhere, X user @ChristieS2019 compared Brexton's success to that of his father, posting: "Like father like son!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, another X user, @TheStoneMatador congratulated Brexton and joked that Kyle was now under pressure to quickly get another race win under his belt: "WOW…that’s Awesome for him & I’m sure you’re very proud KB ! But, that does kinda put the pressure on you…."

Interestingly, Brexton Busch was not the only son of a NASCAR Cup Series star to feature in the Tulsa Shootout.

Owen Larson, son of 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle, finished sixth in the race, five places behind Brexton.

