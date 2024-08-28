Former NASCAR star BLASTS Busch as winless streak continues

close global

Former NASCAR star Kyle Petty has hit-out at Kyle Busch as his winless streak continues.

The 30-year-olds last NASCAR Cup Series victory came at the Illinois 300 last year, however Busch’s winless season looked to end at Daytona.



Busch took the white flag as the leader during Coke Zero Sugar 400, but his race came undone as he led the pack down the backstretch.

Harrison Burton flew past Busch to take the lead of the race, aided by a push from Parker Retzlaff, blocking him at the bottom to secure a win that would ensure Burton a spot in the playoffs.

Harrison Burton snatched the win of Kyle Busch

How long will Kyle Busch’s winless streak continue?

Busch’s loss at Daytona has prompted criticism from former NASCAR star Kyle Petty, who has questioned Busch’s ability after the race last weekend.

“Has he forgotten how to speedway race? What in God’s name happened? He has control of the race on a green-white-checkered,” Petty said.

“He has the inside line, [and] he gets there with his friend Christopher Bell who is gonna help him because they were teammates at one point in time.

“They take the green flag, they take control of the race, they run on the bottom of the racetrack that first lap. Harrison Burton and Parker Retzlaff in the No. 62 car, who had the biggest influence on the outcome of the race.



“Yeah, I know he finished seventh, but he changed the complexion of this race.”

“Has Kyle Busch never watched Joey Logano or Brad Keselowski take control of a speedway race? Does he not know what video is?

“Somebody needs to send him a DVR, whatever it is. Send him some old race footage so he understands this.”



