Ryan Blaney frustration revealed as Team Penske woes continue

Former NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney cut a frustrated figure post-race at Homestead on Sunday as his disastrous DNF run continued.

The No. 12 Team Penske car had looked strong throughout at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Blaney leading for 124 of the 267 laps of action.

However, things went horribly wrong for the 2022 champ in the final stage of the race, suffering an engine blowout that saw the underneath of his car catch fire.

Forced to retire due to the issue, Blaney's DNF was his third non-finish in as many weeks after a crash at Las Vegas the week prior and a separate engine failure at Phoenix before that.

Ryan Blaney speaks out after third DNF

Talking to FOX, Blaney revealed that he did not have any indication that the failure was coming.

"I didn't have any warning," Blaney told FOX Sports pit road reporter Jamie Little.

"It just laid over when I got back to wide open on the front. It just stinks."

Whilst Blaney's frustration was clear to be felt, he did offer an optimistic outlook on things moving forward.

"We'll keep our head up," the No. 12 driver added.

"The good news is we're bringing fast race cars and that's all you can ask for. We'll keep on moving."

