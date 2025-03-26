close global

NASCAR star admits JEALOUSY over Cup Series rival

A.J. Allmendinger has admitted to feeling jealousy over his NASCAR Cup Series rival Kyle Larson, who claimed his 30th Cup Series win at Homestead on Sunday.

Larson produced a commanding drive to climb from 14th on the grid up to first during Sunday's race, claiming the victory after a late overtake on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.

However, his exploits in Miami left one of his rivals a little jealous, with Allmendinger commenting on Larson’s abilities and waxing lyrical about his skill in a post-race interview. “I can watch the 5 just ripping up there," Allmendinger said.

"And it’s sometimes jealousy, and sadness, and then in awe of watching him do it.”

NASCAR star reacts to incredible Larson victory

Allmendinger maintained his top-10 streak at Homestead with a seventh-place finish, earning his #16 team their best finish of the season. However, the 43-year-old was quick to downplay his own abilities and instead complimented Larson after his stunning drive.

“You can slide the car a little bit, or you can move around,” Allmendinger said.

"I think with this car, you don’t have to be pinned against the wall. And I always say I need to be better at that. I’m always constantly trying to work.

“Am I ever gonna be Kyle Larson? God, no — or even close to that. So I think this track, at least in October, whenever we raced it with this car, it’s like I can move around and make speed."

