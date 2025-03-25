Bubba Wallace issues 'P****D OFF' verdict in brutally honest statement

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has admitted he can't be 'p****d off' despite missing out on the win at Homestead on Sunday.

Wallace finished the Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 in third position, just beaten by the likes of Alex Bowman and race winner Kyle Larson.

However, despite missing out on the win, Wallace admitted that as much as he wanted to be frustrated with his finish, it was a good day overall.

“It was really good. We showed up here in Miami and had speed. That’s the first box you want to check," the 23XI star explained.

"We all know when you are a race car driver, you want to show up and be competitive. We were that."

Bubba Wallace offers honest Homestead assessment

Later in the interview, Wallace added: “I need to go back and study and look at what happened,"

"Obviously, I hit the fence and allowed the 48 [Bowman] to get there.

"All in all, hats off to my 23 group here. It’s been a grind all year long. I’m talking like we’re 20 races in. It’s only five, whatever it is. We’ve just been getting kicked in the teeth the last stage of every race.

“Finally closed one out. This feels good. I can’t hang my head over this. As p****d off as I want to be at myself, it’s a good day.”

With his third-place finish, Wallace climbed up to seventh in the Cup Series standings, up four places from where he was this time last week.

