NASCAR Results Today: Team Penske star dominates as Christopher Bell in HUGE Homestead spin

The first results from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead are in and it’s Team Penske star Ryan Blaney who leads the way after stage one of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Blaney started Sunday’s 267-lap race in sixth position, but the No. 12 car dominated the first stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway, leading by almost eight seconds over second place at one stage.

However, the two-time Cup Series champion did have to fend off a late battle for the stage victory from pole winner Alex Bowman after a late caution saw the pack bunch back up.

The caution - caused by a huge spin by Christopher Bell in the No. 20 car - led to a five-lap stage one shootout, with Austin Cindric arguably the biggest benefactor, going from 16th to fifth after the restart. Bell, meanwhile, fortunately only sustained minor damage.

Elsewhere, Kyle Larson finished the stage in fourth, bouncing back from a disappointing qualifying session as he looks to add a Cup Series win to the victory he took in the Truck Series at Homestead on Friday night.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from stage one below.

NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1st Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 2nd Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3rd Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4th Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5th Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 6th William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7th AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8th Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 9th Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10th Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

Today's race will require 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

Sunday, March 23rd.

What time is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. In-car cameras are also available on MAX.

Where is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race located?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race is held annually at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race is 400 miles.

When was the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race first run?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race was first run in 1999. Tony Stewart was the event’s first winner on November 14th, 1999.

Who won the 2024 Race at Homestead-Miami?

In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce Kyle Busch penalty verdict ahead of Homestead race

Related