NASCAR star delivers 'CHOKED' verdict in brutal Homestead assessment

NASCAR star Alex Bowman has admitted he choked away the win in the Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami on Sunday.

Bowman was leading the race with as little as seven laps to go in Florida, but Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson eventually overtook him, going on to maintain the lead for the remaining laps and win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

It was Larson's first win of the 2025 season, whilst Bowman's wait for a victory goes on. The No. 48 driver has registered five top-10s so far this season but has not won in the Cup Series since the Chicago street race last July.

"I guess I choked that one away," lamented Bowman after the race.

"Saw the 5 [Larson] coming, so moved around a little bit. Not when he passed me, but the time before that I hit it hard with the right front and ended up just bending something enough that I lost a lot of right front feel and then I pulled it off the wall too far right there, and ended up hitting the fence pretty bad."

Alex Bowman misses out at Homestead

Going further, Bowman admitted that a couple of mistakes cost him big.

"I hate that for this Ally 48 group," the Hendrick Motorsports driver added. "They deserve better than that.

"Just a couple of mistakes there. I felt like we were okay all day. That last run was the best we were ... Hate it for Mr. Hendrick.

"Congrats to Kyle. We're going to try get another one this week."

Bowman's next chance for a victory comes this weekend with the Cup Series set to hit Martinsville as the 2025 season rolls on.

The Cook Out 400 is set to take place on Sunday, with a start time of 3 pm ET.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Related