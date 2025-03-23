Lewis Hamilton risks DEVASTATING Ferrari disqualification at Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton facing being disqualified from sixth position at the Chinese Grand Prix after his car went through post-race FIA checks.

The Ferrari star's skid blocks were found to have been worn thinner than the minimum allowed by the regulations, and the stewards have summoned him for a post-race hearing.

The FIA have suggested that the wear on his skid blocks were around 8.6mm, below the required 9mm, and he has been referred to the stewards for the matter.

Hamilton was disqualified from the 2023 US GP while he was driving with Mercedes for a similar infringement, and could be set to face that penalty again should the stewards decide to act.

Hamilton and Leclerc at threat of Chinese GP disqualification

Leclerc was also disqualified from that particular 2023 race for excessive wear on his skid blocks, showing the FIA have a zero tolerance approach to the issue.

In the ground effect era, cars are setup to run as low to the ground as possible in order to perform better aerodynamically, but there is that 9mm skid block rule in place to avoid teams making their ride height too low and scraping along the track.

In a separate issue, Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly could also be set to face disqualification from the race after their cars were found to be underweight, as confirmed by a separate official FIA document.

Leclerc finished one position ahead of Hamilton in the main race, but Ferrari could now be set to lose the points of both drivers.

Hamilton's alleged infringement would not affect his sprint race result, however, where he managed to claim victory in his Ferrari earlier in the weekend.

