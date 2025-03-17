NASCAR star Christopher Bell reveals issue that prevented Cup Series four-peat

NASCAR star Christopher Bell has opened up on his failed attempt at a Cup Series four-peat after the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Bell headed into the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway able to join an elite group of just eight drivers to have won four races in NASCAR's elite series consecutively.

Indeed, Bell's wins at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix put him in contention, but the driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 ultimately came up short in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Bell's day was made tougher after he was sent to the back of the field for the race start due to changing a throttle body, and despite climbing positions to finish inside the top 10 in stage two, the No. 20 driver could not do enough to advance further.

Christopher Bell had won three consecutive Cup Series races heading to Las Vegas

Christopher Bell speaks out on four-peat

Bell has a clear reason for that, too, speaking after finishing 12th after 267 laps of action. The Joe Gibbs Racing star says that it's because he and his team didn't get a handle on the balance of the car.

“It was a grind today for sure,” Bell said after the race.

“I don’t really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn’t do what we did the last couple of weeks and that was just to have a nice clean race.

“I think the Interstate Camry was definitely capable of competing for the win when we were at our best, but just going to the back and to the front and to the back and to the front, we just didn’t get a handle on the balance, because it changes so much from being back there.”

Sunday's race was eventually won by Josh Berry, taking his first-ever Cup Series win in the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21.

Meanwhile, Bell remains second in the 2025 Cup Series standings despite his mediocre Vegas finish.

