Denny Hamlin DEMOTED after Las Vegas penalty as Nevada nightmare sees star plummet

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen another major shakeup following Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — the Pennzoil 400.

After an eventful race full of penalties and cautions, it was Josh Berry who took the black and white checkered flag to secure his first-ever win in the Cup Series. As a result, the Wood Brothers Racing star shot up eight places in the standings and now sits 13th.

Elsewhere, though, there were some big fallers, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch the most notable of those. Hamlin was one of the drivers to be hit with a penalty during the race, sent to the back of the field for a pit road speeding violation, and eventually finishing 25th. Hamlin has fallen in the standings as a result, demoted five spots as his rivals rose.

Meanwhile, Busch was also given a similar penalty and sent to the back of the order in stage one, and then in stage two, lost one of his wheels, which left him 34 laps down heading into the final stage of the race. The No. 8 car finished 35 laps down in the end and as such, falls a whopping nine places in the standings this week.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Las Vegas

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Points (Stage) Wins 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 207 (58) 1 2 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 178 (27) 3 3 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 159 (41) 0 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 159 (33) 0 5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 156 (26) 0 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 152 (33) 0 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 143 (51) 0 8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 136 (50) 0 9 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 133 (13) 0 10 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 128 (15) 0 11 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 125 (55) 0 12 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 122 (15) 0 13 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 119 (22) 1 14 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 117 (8) 0 15 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 116 (2) 0 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 116 (11) 0 17 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 114 (16) 0 18 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 102 (18) 0 19 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 94 (16) 0 20 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 94 (0) 0 21 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 93 (44) 0 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 92 (18) 0 23 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 92 (16) 0 24 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 91 (14) 0 25 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 85 (15) 0 26 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 85 (8) 0 27 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 79 (0) 0 28 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 (0) 0 29 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 77 (0) 0 30 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 73 (9) 0 31 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 72 (14) 0 32 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 71 (4) 0 33 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 59 (1) 0 34 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 56 (0) 0 35 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 47 (0) 0 36 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 37 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 24 (0) 0 38 Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 0 39 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 40 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 1 (0) 0 41 Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0

NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer standings after Las Vegas