Denny Hamlin DEMOTED after Las Vegas penalty as Nevada nightmare sees star plummet
Denny Hamlin DEMOTED after Las Vegas penalty as Nevada nightmare sees star plummet
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen another major shakeup following Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — the Pennzoil 400.
After an eventful race full of penalties and cautions, it was Josh Berry who took the black and white checkered flag to secure his first-ever win in the Cup Series. As a result, the Wood Brothers Racing star shot up eight places in the standings and now sits 13th.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan hits back as Kyle Busch’s SAVAGE nickname for rival revealed
READ MORE: NASCAR star wins BIG in Las Vegas casino ahead of Cup Series race
Elsewhere, though, there were some big fallers, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch the most notable of those. Hamlin was one of the drivers to be hit with a penalty during the race, sent to the back of the field for a pit road speeding violation, and eventually finishing 25th. Hamlin has fallen in the standings as a result, demoted five spots as his rivals rose.
Meanwhile, Busch was also given a similar penalty and sent to the back of the order in stage one, and then in stage two, lost one of his wheels, which left him 34 laps down heading into the final stage of the race. The No. 8 car finished 35 laps down in the end and as such, falls a whopping nine places in the standings this week.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest Cup Series standings in full.
READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace drops brutally honest political statement
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Las Vegas
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points (Stage)
|Wins
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|207 (58)
|1
|2
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|178 (27)
|3
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|159 (41)
|0
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|159 (33)
|0
|5
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|156 (26)
|0
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|152 (33)
|0
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|143 (51)
|0
|8
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|136 (50)
|0
|9
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|133 (13)
|0
|10
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|128 (15)
|0
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|125 (55)
|0
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|122 (15)
|0
|13
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|119 (22)
|1
|14
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|117 (8)
|0
|15
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|116 (2)
|0
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|116 (11)
|0
|17
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|114 (16)
|0
|18
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|102 (18)
|0
|19
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|94 (16)
|0
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|94 (0)
|0
|21
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|93 (44)
|0
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|92 (18)
|0
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|92 (16)
|0
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|91 (14)
|0
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|85 (15)
|0
|26
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|85 (8)
|0
|27
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|79 (0)
|0
|28
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78 (0)
|0
|29
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|77 (0)
|0
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|73 (9)
|0
|31
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|72 (14)
|0
|32
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|71 (4)
|0
|33
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|59 (1)
|0
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|56 (0)
|0
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|47 (0)
|0
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|34 (0)
|0
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|24 (0)
|0
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|21 (5)
|0
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0
|40
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0
|41
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|1 (0)
|0
NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer standings after Las Vegas