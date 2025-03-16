NASCAR star Bubba Wallace drops brutally honest political statement

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has issued another statement about his political views, in a new interview.

Wallace is a two-time Cup Series race victor, and now races with the Michael Jordan co-owned 23XI Racing team, who are currently embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR.

Wallace has been the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) each year he has competed in them, and has regularly spoken out about both social and political issues in the US.

The 31-year-old recently made headlines when proclaiming that he 'couldn't care less' if new president Donald Trump made an appearance at the Daytona 500 event.

Now, Wallace has once again issued an open and honest statement about his political views, suggesting that fans on social media try to define him one way or another.

Speaking to Outkick, Wallace said: "Everything is labelled as red or blue, but I'm a person who just sees people how they are, and I want to be treated with respect, so I treat them with respect."

Wallace also revealed a key piece of information about NBA legend Jordan, who is his boss at the team: "One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or post-race is from MJ, each and every weekend," Wallace explained.

"He's always watching, no matter where he's at in the world, and I think that's really cool. I think that's beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI.

"They know the commitment he has, and it's really special to be a part of it."

