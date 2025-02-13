NASCAR star issues statement after HUGE Donald Trump rumor

NASCAR star, Bubba Wallace, has issued a statement over whether Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500.

According to a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration, it stated that Trump was expected to attend Sunday’s race, however NASCAR have revealed that they have received no official confirmation of this rumor.

The 47th president of the United States attended the Daytona 500 back in 2020, where he served as grand marshal and gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

Trump also became the first US president to attend the Super Bowl, where he watched the Philadelphia Eagles achieve a resounding victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wallace issues statement over Trump Daytona 500 attendance

When asked during the Daytona 500 media day whether Trump would be attending, Wallace issued a blunt statement in response to the questioning.

“We’re here to race. Not for the show,” he said.

The 31-year-old also added that he “couldn’t care less” if Trump attended the Daytona 500 or not, as he looked ahead to the opener.

Wallace and Trump have a fraught history, after the president accused the driver of perpetrating "a hoax ", when Wallace found a noose in the team garage stall in 2020.

Following an investigation from the federal authorities, it was found that the rope had been in the garage since October the previous year, and that it was not a hate crime.

Wallace responded to Trump’s hoax claims on social media, where he called out the president and wrote: “Always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!... Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS."

