NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers 'INSANE' penalty as Team Penske star dominates

The first results from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are in, and it’s Austin Cindric who took the win in stage one of the Pennzoil 400.

The Team Penske started the race in third position after a strong showing in qualifying on Saturday but ensured he was the man on top after 80 laps of competitive action, leading home the likes of Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five in the first stage, whilst elsewhere, the likes of Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin were hit with penalties by NASCAR.

Both drivers were guilty of speeding in pit road, and both were sent to the rear of the field as a result. Busch’s anger over the situation was made clear via his radio, with the No. 8 driver slamming his punishment as "insane".

Watch out for Christopher Bell, too. The No. 20 driver is chasing four consecutive victories in the Cup Series in today's race and has made his way up to 10th so far having been sent to start at the back of the field ahead of the race.

With all that said, let’s take a look at the full results from stage 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas stage 1 results

Position Driver Name Car Number Team Car Manufacturer 1 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 2 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 8 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 9 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

How many laps is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The Las Vegas Cup Series race this weekend will be 267 laps long.

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Kyle Larson won the spring race in Las Vegas in 2024.

What date is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Sunday, March 16, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race located?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada.

How many miles is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

This weekend's race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 400.5 miles long.

