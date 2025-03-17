close global

NASCAR star Kyle Busch's BRUTAL nickname for Cup Series rival revealed

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has revealed his brutal nickname for one of his NASCAR rivals.

Busch made the revelation ahead of this weekened's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which he headed into looking for his first win of the season.

It has been a relatively strong start to the campaign for the Richard Childress Racing driver, but he is yet to snap his winless streak in the Cup Series, which now extends to 62 races after the action in Nevada.

Still, the 39-year-old is in good spirits, and when discussing his emotions when in a winning situation this weekend, Busch revealed his nickname for Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch last won a Cup Series race in 2023

Kyle Busch's Kyle Larson nickname revealed

Reflecting on his opportunity to win at Kansas Speedway last season, that would have preserved his incredible win streak in the Cup Series, Busch explained to the media: "I felt like I needed to get through the traffic as quickly as I could and I put myself in a bad spot."

"So, those things are certainly on your mind as you come to him, especially with as close as the competition is today.

"It's rare that you see, I guess unless you're tiny Kyle, it's rare that you see three second gaps to the next guy behind you, you're always kind of fighting within that one-second gap that you have to a guy behind you.

"You can lose a half a second in one lap if you get the wrong lane through a corner and get in somebody else's wake, so you don't have much room to breathe."

Busch's nickname for Larson likely refers to the No. 5 driver's height, with Larson coming in at just 5 ft 6 inches, or 1.68 meters.

