NASCAR star Kyle Busch's BRUTAL nickname for Cup Series rival revealed
NASCAR star Kyle Busch's BRUTAL nickname for Cup Series rival revealed
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has revealed his brutal nickname for one of his NASCAR rivals.
Busch made the revelation ahead of this weekened's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which he headed into looking for his first win of the season.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan messages revealed as Cup Series star opens up on SHOCK retirement
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Busch suffers Las Vegas NIGHTMARE as shock driver causes HUGE upset
It has been a relatively strong start to the campaign for the Richard Childress Racing driver, but he is yet to snap his winless streak in the Cup Series, which now extends to 62 races after the action in Nevada.
Still, the 39-year-old is in good spirits, and when discussing his emotions when in a winning situation this weekend, Busch revealed his nickname for Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
READ MORE: NASCAR star wins BIG in Las Vegas casino ahead of Cup Series race
Kyle Busch's Kyle Larson nickname revealed
Reflecting on his opportunity to win at Kansas Speedway last season, that would have preserved his incredible win streak in the Cup Series, Busch explained to the media: "I felt like I needed to get through the traffic as quickly as I could and I put myself in a bad spot."
"So, those things are certainly on your mind as you come to him, especially with as close as the competition is today.
"It's rare that you see, I guess unless you're tiny Kyle, it's rare that you see three second gaps to the next guy behind you, you're always kind of fighting within that one-second gap that you have to a guy behind you.
"You can lose a half a second in one lap if you get the wrong lane through a corner and get in somebody else's wake, so you don't have much room to breathe."
Busch's nickname for Larson likely refers to the No. 5 driver's height, with Larson coming in at just 5 ft 6 inches, or 1.68 meters.
READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace drops brutally honest political statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Busch suffers Las Vegas NIGHTMARE as shock driver causes HUGE upset
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR star Kyle Busch's BRUTAL nickname for Cup Series rival revealed
- 38 minutes ago
NASCAR star wins BIG in Las Vegas casino ahead of Cup Series race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star PROMOTED after FIA penalty decision
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 15:08
NASCAR star Christopher Bell PULLS OUT of Las Vegas race
- Yesterday 19:00